FCA is fixing to go green in East Detroit with a new factory

Man, Fiat Chrysler is having a big week. First, we get the news that it's planning on merging with the PSA Group and now we're finding out -- thanks to an announcement made on Friday -- that the company is going to open a new manufacturing facility on Detroit's east side.

Here's the kicker, though: It's going to be the lowest-emission vehicle-producing factory in the US, according to FCA, anyway. The Italo-American conglomerate is planning on building a pair of new electrified SUVs there and it estimates that the factory will bring as many as 4,950 jobs to the area.

"Following numerous public and private discussions with residents, especially those nearest the facility, we're proud to share our environmental plans and the future of FCA manufacturing in Detroit," Mark Stewart, COO of FCA North America, said in a statement. "We're honored the residents of the city support us, and know that every step of the way, we need to prove that we follow through on our commitments and will be good neighbors long into our collective future."

Those two electrified SUVs are rumored to be the Grand Cherokee and a three-row version of the Grand Cherokee. The Mack Ave. facility that got some attention earlier this year has been earmarked for the production of the newly revived Grand Wagoneer.

Some of the ways that FCA plans to meet its factory emissions goals with this new facility include using hydrogen fuel cells to power its material handling fleet, ensuring that the paint shop is LEED-certified and using all-LED lighting inside and outside the factory. Also important are the water treatment and recycling systems that the company is planning on installing, which it says are industry-leading.