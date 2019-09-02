Fiat 500 discontinued in US for 2020

Enlarge Image Fiat

It's time to bid arrivederci to the Fiat 500 hatchback and convertible. The car that relaunched the Fiat brand in the US almost a decade ago will be discontinued for the 2020 model year.

In addition to the standard Fiat 500, the electric 500e and higher-performance 500 Abarth models will also get the axe. Autoblog first reported the news earlier this week, and a Fiat spokesperson later confirmed the 500's death via email.

"Fiat will discontinue production of the current-generation Fiat 500 and 500e in North America," a company spokesperson told Roadshow on Monday. "Current inventory of the 2019 Fiat 500 and 500e will last into 2020."

In the US, Fiat's lineup will be limited to the 500X compact crossover and 500L tall hatchback. The Fiat 124 Spider will carry on, as well, itself a rebadged version of the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster.

Following its launch in 2011, the Fiat 500 hit a sales peak of 46,999 units in the US in 2012. Sales slowly declined in subsequent years, culminating in just 5,370 500s sold in 2019. Through June of this year, Fiat has sold just 1,692 500s in the US.

Fiat isn't the only small-car manufacturer struggling to find a place in the States. Many companies are killing off their smallest offerings as more customers move up to crossovers and SUVs. Smart, in fact, is pulling out of the US entirely.

We've always had a soft spot for the Fiat 500 models -- especially that pocket-rocket Abarth -- so we're a little sad to see 'em go. If you've been debating picking one up, better act fast.