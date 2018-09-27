Fiat 500 1957 Edition attempts to tug at your nostalgic heartstrings

Enlarge Image Fiat

If you like something enough, complain loudly to the company that built it, and maybe it'll come back. That seemed to work for the Fiat 500's throwback-flavored special edition, at least

Fiat announced this week that it will bring back the Fiat 500 1957 Edition due to popular demand. Last available in the 2016 model year, the 1957 Edition is all about nostalgia, bringing it all the way back to -- you guessed it -- the original 1957 Fiat 500.

Based on the 500's Lounge trim, the updates are entirely aesthetic. The exterior sports a set of old-school-looking wheels in one of three colors (blue, green or white) in addition to a revised fascia, some retro Fiat badges, white side mirrors and, on fixed-roof models, a two-tone paint job with a white roof. The car is available in the same three colors as the wheels.

On the inside, the two-tone theme continues with brown leather seats set against ivory-colored trim. There's some fancy stitching on the seats, the manual transmission version gets a leather shift boot, the steering wheel gets another retro Fiat badge and the key fob is unique to the 1957 Edition.

The 1957 Edition gets the same engine as every other Fiat 500 -- a 1.4-liter turbocharged I4 that puts out 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard, but a six-speed automatic is available. In terms of price, the 1957 Edition is actually a package, not a trim, so it only adds $995 to the 500 Lounge's sub-$20,000 starting price.