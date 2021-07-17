2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale tested, Aston Martin Valhalla revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy weekend once again, Roadshow readers. Welcome to another week in review. Apparently it was supercar week, because we have a Ferrari review for you to enjoy and all the details on Aston Martin's new Valhalla. Check all the goods out below or click play above for a video recap in the Roadshow News Recap.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got a crack at the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Italy. Everyone else here is jealous.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing wasn't too jealous of Tim's ride, however, because he dropped into the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, which he called "pretty much perfect."

Meanwhile, Reviews Editor Craig Cole had this softie of a sedan in for testing. Craig found the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid a plush, comfy and efficient choice of transportation.

Come along for a video first drive review of Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid.