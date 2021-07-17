2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale tested, Aston Martin Valhalla revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy weekend once again, Roadshow readers. Welcome to another week in review. Apparently it was supercar week, because we have a Ferrari review for you to enjoy and all the details on Aston Martin's new Valhalla. Check all the goods out below or click play above for a video recap in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale shines on FioranoSee all photos
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got a crack at the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Italy. Everyone else here is jealous.
Click here to read our 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale first drive review.
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is sports car blissSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing wasn't too jealous of Tim's ride, however, because he dropped into the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, which he called "pretty much perfect."
Click here to read our 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring review.
2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: Big softieSee all photos
Meanwhile, Reviews Editor Craig Cole had this softie of a sedan in for testing. Craig found the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid a plush, comfy and efficient choice of transportation.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid review.
Top news
- The name's Valhalla, Aston Martin Valhalla: The British marque's new supercar bowed in production form, and it packs a surprise engine.
- Recalibrated Compass: Jeep revealed updates to the 2022 Compass SUV to keep the tiny ute fresh.
- Save your pennies for the 2022 VW Golf GTI and R: The brand dished prices for the two hot hatches this week.
- The Hyundai Elantra N is here: The Korean brand's latest performance sedan rocks familiar performance to the Veloster N and looks seriously edgy.
- Prices revealed for the Hyundai Santa Cruz: The company's small pickup truck has a price. Is it cheaper than a Ford Maverick?
- Feds have a look at FCA minivans: The Dodge Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country are under investigation for an alleged door defect.
Aston Martin Valhalla is a gorgeous hybrid supercarSee all photos
Top videos
Come along for a video first drive review of Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid.