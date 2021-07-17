Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale tested, Aston Martin Valhalla revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the most important stories from the week ending July 17.

Happy weekend once again, Roadshow readers. Welcome to another week in review. Apparently it was supercar week, because we have a Ferrari review for you to enjoy and all the details on Aston Martin's new Valhalla. Check all the goods out below or click play above for a video recap in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale shines on Fiorano

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens got a crack at the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Italy. Everyone else here is jealous.

Click here to read our 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale first drive review.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is sports car bliss

Managing Editor Steve Ewing wasn't too jealous of Tim's ride, however, because he dropped into the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, which he called "pretty much perfect."

Click here to read our 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring review.

2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid: Big softie

Meanwhile, Reviews Editor Craig Cole had this softie of a sedan in for testing. Craig found the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid a plush, comfy and efficient choice of transportation.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid review.

Top news

Aston Martin Valhalla is a gorgeous hybrid supercar

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: SF90: Driving Ferrari's 986-horse plug-in
15:21

Come along for a video first drive review of Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid.