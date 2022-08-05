Ferrari Recalls 24,000 Cars for Potential Brake Failure

Recalling nearly 24,000 vehicles may not be a tall order for an automaker that churns out hundreds of thousands of models each year, but Ferrari is not one of those automakers. For the Italian OEM, a recall of that size means recalling vehicles new and old, some of which are nearly two decades old by now.

Ferrari has issued a recall for 23,555 vehicles. These vehicles encompass models currently in production, as well as vehicles that haven't been in production in years. Here's the full list of affected Ferraris:

2005-2009 Ferrari 430

2005-2011 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

2009-2017 Ferrari California

2010-2011 Ferrari 612

2012-2016 Ferrari FF

2013-2017 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

2013-2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

2015-2017 Ferrari California T

2016 Ferrari F60 America

2017 Ferrari F12 TdF

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

2017-2020 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

2018-2020 Ferrari GTC4 T

2018-2022 Ferrari Portofino

2018-2022 Ferrari 812

2019-2020 Ferrari 488 Pista

2020-2022 Ferrari F8 Spider, Tributo

2021-2022 Ferrari Roma

What do all of these cars have in common? Brake-system components, evidently. According to the recall notice, the vehicles in question have a brake fluid reservoir cap that might not vent as intended. If that happens, it may cause a vacuum within the reservoir, which could cause it to leak, which could cause the brakes to function improperly or not at all. Certain models will warn the driver if the brake fluid becomes low.

Thankfully, the fix is pretty straightforward. Upon returning to the dealership, technicians will replace the reservoir cap with a properly functioning version, as well as updating the vehicle's software. Affected owners can call their dealers to schedule the repair, while those met with an in-vehicle warning are recommended to pull over and call roadside assistance. Owners should start receiving their official recall notices in the mail in late September.

This isn't the first time Ferrari has dealt with this issue. In late 2021, the automaker recalled nearly 10,000 examples of the 2010-2015 458 and the 2016-2019 488 for this very same issue. Representatives for Ferrari did not immediately return a request for comment.