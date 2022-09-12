Ferrari Purosangue SUV Debuts Sept. 13, but You Can Hear It Today

In March, Ferrari released its first teaser for the upcoming Purosangue SUV, the automaker's first foray into high-riding performance. In May, we learned it will pack a V12 under its hood. And now, on the eve of its debut, we get to hear it make some noise.

Ferrari recently posted a Purosangue teaser to its Twitter account. The teaser confirms that it will debut on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. CET (1 p.m. ET). In addition to showing off a shadowy front end and quickly flashing through various other parts of the body, the teaser gives us a clear idea of what it will sound like. As you may expect, it sounds awesome, with plenty of traditional V12 howl. It's a Ferrari, after all.

It's possible that a V12 won't be the only engine on offer in Ferrari's first SUV. A twin-turbo V8 may provide a less expensive entry point, and given Ferrari's bend toward electrification of late, it could even pick up the V6 hybrid powertrain from the excellent 296 GTB. Either way, we'll find out more on Tuesday.

The Ferrari Purosangue will have some interesting competition upon its debut. Aston Martin's DBX has proved to be quite the fun ride, especially in 697-horsepower DBX707 form. Its primary competitor will likely be the Lamborghini Urus, which recently debuted the 657-hp Urus Performante variant.