Former Apple design boss Jony Ive partners with Ferrari

John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images

Back in 2019, it was announced that legendary Apple designer Jony Ive would leave the company and form his own design firm, LoveFrom, with fellow designer Marc Newson. Since then, LoveFrom has been relatively quiet, aside from a partnership with Airbnb, but now, according to a report published Monday by Bloomberg, Sir Jony has a very new and very Italian partner: Ferrari.

Now, before you get all excited about the idea of an Ive-designed Ferrari, it hasn't been made totally clear what he and LoveFrom will be doing with the legendary Italian sports car manufacturer, beyond this statement from its parent company, Exor: "The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari's legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom's unrivaled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world-changing products."

Suppose we were to engage in our favorite pastime of wild speculation. In that case, we'd guess that LoveFrom will work on a new line of Ferrari-branded accessories and products along the lines of what we see from Porsche Design. Do we have any facts to back that up? No, but it kind of makes sense, right?

Ive's 27-year tenure at Apple saw the London-born designer work closely with Steve Jobs on a series of products that would take Apple from tech also-ran to the most valuable company in the world, including the iMac, iPod, iPhone and MacBook.

