Ferrari’s new hybrid supercar will debut at the end of May

As it turns out, you might be able to get a little more mileage out of that Justin Timberlake "It's gonna be May" meme, because it now also describes when Ferrari's next hybrid will make its debut.

Ferrari's upcoming hybrid will make its debut at the end of May in Maranello, Italy, according to Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri, who made the confirmation as part of a quarterly earnings call recently. "As we have stated previously, it will be a top-of-the-line hybrid with supercar performance and a true beauty," the Ferrari boss said on the call. You can head over to The Motley Fool to read the whole transcript.

Camilleri said Ferrari will debut five new models this year. The first was the 710-horsepower F8 Tributo, effectively the replacement for the 488 GTB, that debuted in Geneva this past march. The hybrid will be the second car, which means Ferrari has three more surprises in store over the next six or seven months. In the question-and-answer portion of the call, Camilleri confirmed that two of those three "will probably be presented in September," which would coincide with the Frankfurt Motor Show, and the fifth and final new car will arrive "toward the end of the year."

Everything else we know about Ferrari's new hybrid comes from various reports. Automotive News reported in February that this new hybrid system will use a V8 engine as opposed to the V12 found in its last hybrid, LaFerrari. Camilleri also said at that time that 60 percent of the automaker's lineup will offer hybrid variants by 2022.

If you're hoping for a Ferrari-branded EV in the near future, you'll probably be let down. In an interview with Ferrari CTO Michael Hugo Leiters at the Geneva Motor Show, we learned that the company is waiting for the right time to strike. "We are talking about sound, we are talking about weight," Leiters told Roadshow editor-in-chief Tim Stevens, "These are our two key elements on a battery car that are not fitting right now for Ferrari. Are we studying it? Yes, we are studying it, but right now we are not taking any decision." Recent reports have pointed to 2022 or beyond for an EV debut.