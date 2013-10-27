Auto Tech

Ferrari F12: A supercar for all seasons (CNET On Cars, Episode 28)

The Ferrari F12 speaks a unique tech dialect, how to avoid one of the nastiest kinds of collisions, and changing your oil the right way in 30 minutes or less.

In this episode:

  • We drive the rather stunning Ferrari F12, including a great bonus slide show from the shoot (below).
  • Learn how to avoid a nasty accident that can actually defeat some of you car's safety tech.
  • Find out how to change your oil, one of the last maintenance tasks you can still own.
  • See out Top 5 Ferrari tech innovations, CNET Style.
  • Slideshow: What does Cooley drive?

Ferrari F12berlinetta as seen by Michael Alan Ross (pictures)
