Ferrari F12: A supercar for all seasons (CNET On Cars, Episode 28)

Subscribe:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (SD) | iTunes (HQ)
RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ)
Follow @BrianCooley !function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");
In this episode:
- We drive the rather stunning Ferrari F12, including a great bonus slide show from the shoot (below).
- Learn how to avoid a nasty accident that can actually defeat some of you car's safety tech.
- Find out how to change your oil, one of the last maintenance tasks you can still own.
- See out Top 5 Ferrari tech innovations, CNET Style.
- Slideshow: What does Cooley drive?
As always, e-mail me your thoughts, suggestions, and comments.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.