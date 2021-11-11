Ferrari BR20 bows as a V12-powered nod to midcentury Prancing Horses

Enlarge Image Ferrari

There's a new one-off Ferrari in town. Meet the BR20, which aims to blend modern design and technology with the essence of Ferraris from the 1950s and '60s. It's not a retro punch in the face -- it's meant to embody that old-school ethos of elegance and a certain muscularity, according to the Italian marque. One thing's certain: It's gorgeous.

The car started life as a GTC4Lusso, but engineers went in and elongated the car by 3 inches, mostly in the rear. This was intended to highlight the rear overhang and the car's proportions. It also helped create a unique cockpit outline, which we'll dive into in a moment. The rear boasts unique twin taillights and round quad exhaust pipes, also designed and engineered specifically for this customer's car. The rear is certainly the busiest part of the design, but Ferrari said the design brief was to keep things "muscular" and sporty.

Moving to the front of the car, the BR20 sports revised headlights and a new grille to separate it further from the GTC4Lusso. Here the car becomes more simplistic in nature, calling back to that timelessness of past Ferraris. The headlights sit lower in the bumper and help give the perception of a lower and longer hood, too. As for the 20-inch wheels the BR20 rocks, they're also one-off with a diamond finish. If you have the money to have Ferrari build you a bespoke car, you bet you can request diamond-finish wheels.

Back to that cockpit outline -- the design choices at the rear and the extra length helped create a pair of arches that run from the A-pillar to the rear spoiler. The effect creates a really striking aerodynamic piece and a modern twist on classic flying buttresses. Black roof paint also contributes to pulling your eye around the area as if the car's sculpted more than it actually is. Truly, it's good stuff from the artists in Maranello.

Inside, the space flows directly from the windshield to the cargo area with no interruptions to create an airy two-seat experience, Ferrari said. As for the color scheme, it's a mix of brown and carbon fiber, which in my opinion, doesn't do the exterior's beauty much justice.

There aren't prices because, well, this is one special car for one person. It's not hard to imagine a multimillion-euro price tag for this kind of project, however. Instead, we'll just admire the car in photos.