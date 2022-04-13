Ferrari Teases What Looks Like a Roofless 296 Spider Model

Ferrari

Ferrari's V6-powered 296 GTB represents a new-ish direction for the company, which hasn't offered a model with anything less than a V8 since 1974. It's a direction I'm very much into, and it doesn't hurt that the 296 is arguably the best-looking modern Ferrari to debut in decades. So when Ferrari released a teaser image for what appears to be a 296 convertible on Twitter on Wednesday, I was understandably excited.

We have a surprise for you. Don’t miss it on April 19th.#Ferrari pic.twitter.com/ZZpB6j1oC7 — Ferrari (@Ferrari) April 13, 2022

The image doesn't show a ton, but it suggests that a roofless version of the 296 -- probably called the 296 GTS -- will debut on April 19. I'm betting it'll be mechanically identical to the coupe with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo hybrid V6 pushing 800-plus total system horsepower.

Ferrari hasn't made it expressly clear where this new model will debut, but given the Twitter tease, I'd guess it's going to be an online global reveal.