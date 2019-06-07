FCA is recalling nearly 296K 2019 Ram 1500s for faulty airbag software

Enlarge Image Ram

Fiat Chrysler is getting hit with the recall bug once again, this time for just under 296,000 2019 Ram 1500s -- around a third of which haven't yet been sold -- and 26 2020 model year Ram 1500s that are preproduction vehicles and won't be sold to customers.

FCA announced this voluntary recall via its recall website on Friday.

The concern is over the trucks' occupant restraint control modules and an issue where they may cause the vehicles' airbags and seatbelt pretensioners to become deactivated, such that they may not function in the event of a crash.

FCA hasn't found any evidence of this occurring in the wild and hasn't received any reports of any injuries resulting from this issue, which is good. The fix should be a relatively simple software update in most cases.

There are expected to be some examples where the module has caused a warning light to illuminate on the dash. In these cases, the control module itself will be replaced out of caution.

The fix for this recall should be ready by the end of June; owners can expect to be notified around that time as well.

FCA didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

