Fast Saga

The 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise has begun production, with the movie set to release sometime in 2023.

"Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production," the Fast Saga tweeted Wednesday.

Jason Momoa will be joining the cast for the next movie, though there's no word yet on who Momoa's character will be, or whether he'll be an enemy or part of Dominic Toretto's ever-expanding "family."

Fast and Furious 10 and 11 are set to close out the movie saga, following F9, which debuted in June 2021 and added John Cena to the cast as Jakob, Dominic and Mia Toretto's brother. It also threw Sung Kang, Lucas Black and Shad Moss back into the mix as Han, Sean and Twinkie.

Spinoffs like 2019's Hobbs and Shaw, which starred Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, could continue after the end of the original franchise, however.