Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Fast X is Now in Production

Strap in for the second-last Fast and Furious movie.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
fast-x-furious-10

The 10th Fast and Furious movie is on its way.

 Fast Saga

The 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise has begun production, with the movie set to release sometime in 2023.

"Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production," the Fast Saga tweeted Wednesday. 

Jason Momoa will be joining the cast for the next movie, though there's no word yet on who Momoa's character will be, or whether he'll be an enemy or part of Dominic Toretto's ever-expanding "family."

Read more: The Great Fast & Furious Rewatch: Pedal to the Metal on the Road to F9

Fast and Furious 10 and 11 are set to close out the movie saga, following F9, which debuted in June 2021 and added John Cena to the cast as Jakob, Dominic and Mia Toretto's brother. It also threw Sung Kang, Lucas Black and Shad Moss back into the mix as Han, Sean and Twinkie.

Spinoffs like 2019's Hobbs and Shaw, which starred Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, could continue after the end of the original franchise, however.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos