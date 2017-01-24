Faraday Future hit with $1.8M post-reveal lawsuit, takes threats to Twitter

Up Next Watch how an engine warms up, thanks to a thermal camera

Faraday Future is no stranger to drama. Now, a new lawsuit over alleged unpaid bills kicks the dramatics into high gear as the company responds in everyone's favorite way -- on Twitter!

The Mill Group, a visual effects company, has filed a lawsuit against Faraday Future in the state of California for alleged breach of contract, according to documents obtained by Jalopnik. The lawsuit claims Faraday owes The Mill Group over $1.8 million in unpaid bills related to a visual presentation.

The suit alleges that Faraday approached The Mill Group and asked it to "prepare and provide a graphic presentation, with virtual reality, augmented reality, and holographic components, to promote the January 2017 launch of a new electric vehicle developed by Faraday."

Enlarge Image Faraday Future

It's unclear if this is related to Faraday's CES 2017 unveiling of its FF 91 flagship EV, but a source told Jalopnik that the presentation in question relates to a special debut for "bigwigs or celebrity type people" in order to build buzz. Jaguar Land Rover did a similar type of event at the LA Auto Show when it debuted the I-Pace concept to the media.

After reportedly agreeing to pay $1.82 million for the presentation, Faraday Future allegedly only coughed up $20,000. "...[d]espite repeated requests for payment and promises by Faraday to pay, funds have not been received," the complaint says.

Neither Faraday Future nor The Mill Group immediately returned a request for comment, but both declined comment to Jalopnik. Not 10 minutes after I sent my request, though, Faraday Future made a post on Twitter, appearing to claim that The Mill Group is, in fact, the negligent party:

Grandiose vehicle unveils are extremely costly, with figures usually ranging between millions and tens of millions. When BBC News asked Faraday about its recent work stoppage on its Nevada assembly plant, its senior vice president of research and design appeared to claim that Faraday stopped work on the plant in order to afford its CES presence.

Faraday Future's received its fair share of criticism since it announced its intention to enter the auto industry. It caught flak for receiving taxpayer subsidies for its $1 billion factory in Nevada. It's been reported that Faraday's main financier is in hot water for his own unpaid-bill problems with his own company, LeEco.

Faraday Future has also been the subject of other lawsuits alleging unpaid bills. But it hasn't really responded to those lawsuits via Twitter, until now.