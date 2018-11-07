Furloughed Faraday Future folks form fundraiser

Enlarge Image Faraday Future

The current situation at Faraday Future is awfully dire. The company has been granted permission to seek additional funding, but until another lifeline of money comes in, a number of employees are required to take an unpaid leave of absence (furlough), amid layoffs and salary cuts, as well as the departure of one of Faraday's founders.

In the meantime, furloughed employees have started a GoFundMe campaign. According to Green Car Reports, the crowdfunding initiative aims to raise $50,000 to help with expenses until Faraday Future gets another influx of cash -- or until these employees can find new jobs.

The GoFundMe was started by Hector Padilla, the EV automaker's manager of tooling and equipment for body-in-white production. According to the GoFundMe page, manufacturing team employees on furlough with families and lease or mortgage payments are the top priority for this fundraiser. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $17,000.

"With [the] current unfortunate financial crisis with the company, this is to help all of those manufacturing team members that are in need of financial support because of layoff or mandatory furlough," the GoFundMe page says.

In an earlier report, Faraday Future cofounder Nick Sampson called the company "effectively insolvent in both its financial and personnel assets."