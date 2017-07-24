0:28 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Our very own spy photographer extraordinaire, Emme Hall spotted Faraday Future's FF 91 on a California highway over the weekend.

Emme Hall/CNET

The electric supercar is said to have 1,059 horsepower on top, and can hustle to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds with a max range of 378 miles.

Additionally, the FF 91 packs a suite of self-driving features, such as the valet mode which allows the car to hunt for a parking spot on its own while the passengers go off and do more important things.

All these pie-in-the-sky features aren't without controversy. Faraday Future announced earlier this month that it had put its billion-dollar Nevada factory on hold in favor of another facility.

If and when the FF 91 enters production, it'll cost consumers roughly $200,000.