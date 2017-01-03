Faraday Future at CES 2017: Watch live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

Last year, many hoped that Faraday Future would unveil its planned production car at its CES press conference. It didn't happen in 2016, but it's definitely going to happen on January 3, 2017, and you can watch it live right here.

Faraday Future's press conference kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It will debut its currently unnamed production vehicle, which should be an all-electric affair that's closer to a crossover than a car, at least according to all the teasers.

It might not be as wicked to behold as last year's FFZero1 hypercar concept, but having some roots in reality is nice, too -- and you can watch it unfold in the stream embedded above.

Be sure to stick around Roadshow (and the rest of CNET) for our complete CES 2017 coverage.