F9, the ninth Fast and Furious film, just dropped its trailer and it's beyond wild

The Fast and the Furious franchise has been many things over its nearly-20-year history, but one thing it's never been is subtle. We're pleased to see that trend continue with the release of the trailer for F9 -- aka the ninth film in the Fast Saga.

The F9 trailer delivers as much wild, law-breaking (both the laws of man and the laws of physics) lunacy as you'd hope with both a Pontiac Fiero that has actual rocket engines strapped to the roof and a magnet plane.

The film sees Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto pursued by his estranged brother Jakob -- played by John Cena -- who happens to be a performance driving expert, a master thief and an assassin who is put to the task of killing Dom by a bowl-cut-sporting Charlize Theron.

In addition to Diesel, many of the fans' favorite actors return, including Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw and my personal favorite, Sung Kang as Han.

F9 is slated to hit theatres on May 22 of 2020, which, if you're sharp-eyed, you may have noticed is the same day that GMC's recently announced electric Hummer truck revival makes its full public debut.

Is it a coincidence? Maybe. But also, maybe not?