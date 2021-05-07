F9's stunts are even wilder without the special effects

Based solely on the handful of trailers and teasers that we've already seen, we can safely say at this point that F9 -- aka the ninth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise -- is going to be completely bananas to watch. I mean, it's got magnet cars and space Fieros. A new sizzle reel published on Friday shows us unequivocally that F9 was also bananas to make.

The reel is called TOTAL CAR-NAGE, which gives you a fair idea of what to expect from the 1-minute, 26-second clip. It intersperses finished scenes from the movie with raw, from-the-camera footage of crashes as they looked while they were happening. Some of them look incredibly hairy.

The in-car footage, in particular, makes us extra-especially glad that our job doesn't generally involve crashing cars in new and particularly violent ways. It also gives us an extra appreciation for one of the most essential jobs in Hollywood -- the stunt performer.

F9 is set to come out in theaters on June 25.