GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

F9's stunts are even wilder without the special effects

The crash footage shown in a new sizzle reel makes us glad we're not professional stuntpeople.

Based solely on the handful of trailers and teasers that we've already seen, we can safely say at this point that F9 -- aka the ninth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise -- is going to be completely bananas to watch. I mean, it's got magnet cars and space Fieros. A new sizzle reel published on Friday shows us unequivocally that F9 was also bananas to make.

The reel is called TOTAL CAR-NAGE, which gives you a fair idea of what to expect from the 1-minute, 26-second clip. It intersperses finished scenes from the movie with raw, from-the-camera footage of crashes as they looked while they were happening.  Some of them look incredibly hairy.

The in-car footage, in particular, makes us extra-especially glad that our job doesn't generally involve crashing cars in new and particularly violent ways. It also gives us an extra appreciation for one of the most essential jobs in Hollywood -- the stunt performer.

F9 is set to come out in theaters on June 25.

Dom's Dodge Charger is the latest Lego Technic creation

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 8 things we learned from the director and star of 'Baby...
3:57