F1 champ Lewis Hamilton shows off the Mercedes-AMG One

Posted by Mercedes-AMG on Friday, March 19, 2021

We'll surely see a Mercedes-AMG One parked in seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton's garage soon, but for now, he's just here to give us a glimpse of the upcoming supercar. Frankly, I'll take any look I can because this car is bonkers.

It's a brief video, but we get some lovely video of the cockpit, complete with an F1-style steering wheel and Hamilton does his best brand ambassador speech to talk up the comforts of the car. For sure, the AMG One will be far more comfortable than a real F1 car, but I'd wager it won't be the loveliest thing to drive for long stretches. That's no knock against the One, by the way.

The AMG One is already an incredible project for the German marque, but it also rolls out the E Performance division, too. Hamilton introduced the division and announced the One will serve as a halo car for the offshoot this past December, and honestly, this car is one hell of a way to do it. The One rocks a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 straight from the Mercedes-AMG's F1 race car and should sport at least 1,000 horsepower. It's a celebratory car for the brand's success in F1, and 275 individuals get to celebrate with the company.

The only thing is, the car's sold out. Even if a slot opens up, you need $2.72 million to participate. So, yeah, not cheap. Instead, I'll just have to wait for Hamilton to take it out on the track for a rip because I don't have millions hiding in my couch cushions.