When the 2018 Formula 1 season kicks off, American viewers will need to do a little channel surfing if they want to watch some of the world's best drivers compete in the globe's highest-profile racing series.

On Wednesday, ABC and ESPN announced that they will have exclusive broadcasting rights for next year's Formula 1 season, which starts on March 25 with the Australian Grand Prix. The races will air live on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, with certain races, like the Monaco Grand Prix on May 27, getting a replay later in the day.

As Autoweek points out, F1's popularity in the US is on the rise. From 2013 to 2017, average viewership for the races on NBC grew from 187,000 viewers to 440,000.

