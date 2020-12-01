EV powersports startup Volcon announces pricing for Stag and Beast side-by-sides

Volcon

Not that long ago, we covered the debut of a new all-electric powersports brand called Volcon, and while we made fun of the name of its first product, a two-wheeled off-roader called the Grunt, we were genuinely excited for what else the company might come up with.

It turns out that what it came up with next was a pair of electric side-by-sides, which as of Tuesday we have pricing for. The first of the two is more utility-focused and practical, and it's called the Stag. The Stag has a range of around 150 miles, makes 300 pound-feet of torque, and will hit a top speed of 70 miles per hour -- all for $14,995, making it a reasonably attractive value proposition when compared with similar gas-powered models.

Next, there's a much gnarlier, sports-focused side-by-side called the Beast, and it offers double the torque of the Stag, a top speed of 80 mph and a range of 150 miles. It'll do zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds too, so there's little worry about being able to keep up with your pals in their gas-powered UTVs. The Beast will set you back a much more substantial $24,995.

Both the Stag and the Beast are set to enter production in late 2021, which dovetails into the next part of Volcon's announcement. It's recently acquired 53 acres in Austin, Texas, for its manufacturing headquarters. To help make this expansion possible, the company has turned to a unique crowdfunding platform called WeFunder, which offers actual equity in the company for investment amounts of $1,000 and up.

The Volcon Grunt is still slated to reach customers by the Spring of 2021, which should set the tone for the company's future. If Volcon is able to bring the Grunt to market, for its advertised price, and with reasonable quality, then it could be proof that there's room in powersports for wider-scale electrification, and that'd be pretty cool.