Europe won't be treated to the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

We know what this feels like, Europe. For years, the continent's residents have been able to purchase an Audi RS6 Avant as we watched in sadness. While Yanks will finally have their chance to buy the super wagon, we're sad to report America will not oblige with the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Ford Performance Marketing Manager Jim Ownes told Muscle Cars & Trucks on Tuesday that the Shelby GT500 will not be sold in Europe. Instead, the US, Canada, Mexico and Middle East will have a crack at purchasing the potent pony car. As a refresher, the Shelby GT500 will come with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 good for 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. That's apparently too much for our European friends.

I say that jokingly because Ownes didn't give the real reason for not shipping the car to Europe. The standard Ford Mustang is available in Europe -- even in right-hand drive for the UK. The lack of GT500 availability likely has more to do with stricter emissions regulations coming into effect soon. It certainly has nothing to do with a lack of Mustang demand. The website cited sales figures that showed the Mustang posted a 27% sales increase year-over-year in the first quarter.

Instead, European residents will need to make do with a Mustang Bullitt as the most-powerful choice of pony. It's hardly a GT500, but it's still mighty, with 480 hp ready and willing.