Honda Odyssey owners will breathe a sigh of relief this week, as an accidental rear-seat entertainment issue could have warranted the "birds and the bees" talk a little earlier than hoped for.

Joann Muller, an automotive writer for Forbes, discovered that the 2018 Honda Odyssey's rear-seat entertainment system had a dirty little (accidental) secret. One of the categories available for streaming in MGM's Epix streaming entertainment app was "Erotic," on full display for anyone who stumbled into the app, resting between "Documentary" and "Horror" in alphabetical order.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Since I know you're curious, some of the movies available for streaming were "Gladiator Eroticus," "Kinky Kong" and "Lord of the G-Strings."

If you think this was intentional, I have a bridge to sell you. Honda's PR team found out and quickly got together with Epix's team, and a short time later, the "Erotic" section was removed from all Epix apps in all 2018 Odysseys. That's one hell of an accident.

While some 5,000 people purchased a new Odyssey after they want on sale in May, Honda didn't get any complaints about the smut. That's probably because the Epix app required a subscription, which must be activated prior to opening the app in the vehicle. Either that, or parents were happy their kids were finally quiet for once, no matter the reason why.

Muller points out that there is a number of non-kid-friendly movies offered with the Epix service, so perhaps it's best avoided altogether.