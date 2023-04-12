The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed strict new emissions standards for cars, trucks and other light-duty vehicles that could lead sales of EVs to increase nearly tenfold by 2032.

In what EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan called a "very ambitious proposal" in a call with reporters, the rules would greatly expand current emissions standards, which are slated to expire in 2026, and embrace clean-car technology that wasn't available when the previous standards were set.

Read on: The Best New EVs on the Market

What does this mean for consumers? If the regulations were followed by automakers, the EPA said, electric vehicles would account for a growing segment of car sales over in the coming years, reaching 67% of the market by the time 2032 models rolled off the assembly line.

In addition, requirements for better fuel mileage and lower maintenance costs could save car owners an average of $12,000 over the life of their vehicle.

Regan didn't have a timeline for the adoption of the new standards, which will go through a lengthy public comment period and could be substantially revised.



The EPA also proposed tougher emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles like delivery trucks, school buses and tractor-trailers. The combined result of the new rules would be a reduction of about 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide through 2055, Regan said.

"By proposing the most ambitious pollution standards ever for cars and trucks, we are delivering on the Biden-Harris administration's promise to protect people and the planet, securing critical reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution and ensuring significant economic benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs for families," he added in a statement.



Read on: The Big Changes Coming to the EV Tax Credit on April 18