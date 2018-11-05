Car Culture

Elon Musk's Tesla just floated past Mars

SpaceX founder's Roadster is on an epic journey through space.

gettyimages-915879862
SpaceX

Up in the vastness of space, a cherry-red Tesla has just floated past the Red Planet.

That's where SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Roadster is at the moment, eight months after its launch on a Falcon Heavy rocket in February. In the Roadster's driver seat is "Starman", a dummy astronaut named after the David Bowie song.

On Nov. 2, SpaceX tweeted the news "Starman" had made its way beyond Mars' orbit.

Shortly after the Roadster's launch, images from its onboard cameras cut out. However, the Roadster can still be followed through the Where is Roadster? website.

Where to next? Probably not a restaurant, as NASA says, but back on its current path -- the Roadster is set to orbit the sun once every 557 days.

Latest Reviews
2018 Maserati Ghibli: A good car among greats
2019 Lexus IS 350: Losing to Father Time
2019 BMW X4: A style-first luxury crossover
Next Article: Lincoln Aviator uses Detroit Symphony Orchestra music as warning tones