Elon Musk wants the Tesla Model 3 delivery process to take 5 minutes

Nobody likes spending time filling out paperwork, but Elon Musk seems prepared to do something about it.

Speaking during a private call to investors, the Tesla CEO expressed his displeasure regarding the current delivery process, Electrek reports. "The delivery of the cars is where the investment is needed," Musk reportedly said.

With the Model 3 on the way, Tesla will have to figure out how to accommodate a significantly larger strain on its current resources, insofar as delivery is concerned.

"But we don't want to have three of four times as many delivery centers," Musk continued. "How do we make that delivery process more streamlined, less paperwork, less bureaucracy and get people really ahead of time with really well-produced instruction videos for how to use their car?"

Enlarge Image John Leyba/Denver Post/Getty Images

Musk reportedly wants to take the delivery process from an hour-long event into a 5-minute quickie. Anyone who's spent the time wrangling up a new car knows that it takes a long time to get everything done, between the hard sells for extended warranties and the sheer number of signatures required, especially when financing is involved.

To achieve this, Tesla will send the aforementioned instructional videos, as well as the paperwork, ahead of time. This will give buyers the time to fill everything out at their leisure, ahead of delivery. If that's the case, actually claiming the car could reasonably become a 5-minute exercise.

Musk did say that Tesla will build additional delivery centers, but it will focus on urban areas with high Model 3 demand. They may be devoted solely to delivery, with other centers still taking care of repairs and placing less of a focus on deliveries.

With hundreds of thousands of reservation holders still waiting in line for a Model 3, which is slated to enter production later this year, Tesla will face unprecedented levels of demand for its product, which means it'll need to think outside the box to ensure there aren't big ol' backlogs at every step. The company announced Friday it had raised $1.2 billion in capital to help deliver the Model 3.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request to confirm these statements.