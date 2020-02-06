Elon Musk's Twitter followers want Tesla to build Texas gigafactory

James Martin/CNET

Elon Musk seems to be eyeing the second largest US state for Tesla's third American gigafactory. The electric car company's CEO put the idea to his 31 million Twitter followers on Tuesday, and his 24-hour revealed that they were into it.

"Giga Texas?" he tweeted, with the options "Hell yeah" and "Nope."

Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

The poll had 305,724 votes by the time it ended late Wednesday, and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive: "Hell yeah" hit 80.2%. Musk also confirmed to a follower that he'll be at the SpaceX development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday for the "Starship career day" he previously invited people to. This suggests he could be using the Texas trip to build hype around a Tesla announcement.

Tesla already has US gigafactories in Reno, Nevada, and Buffalo, New York, and its Chinese one is in Shanghai. Last November, Musk used similar language -- "GIGA BERLIN" -- to back up reports that Tesla's European gigafactory would be built in Germany.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment about Musk's tweet.

First published Feb. 5 at 3:58 a.m. PT.

Updated Feb. 6 at 1:38 a.m. PT: Adds poll results.