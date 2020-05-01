Elon Musk says Tesla Model S should be a 400-mile EV, but EPA made a mistake

The Tesla Model S could be the first electric car to sport a 400-mile EPA estimate, but CEO Elon Musk said the agency made a boo-boo in the process.
During Tesla's Q1 investor call -- which also included some colorful language surrounding stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic -- Musk said the Model S Long Range should boast a 400-mile range estimate, but instead, the EPA gave it a 391-mile estimate.
Why? According to the CEO, at some point during the process, someone left the keys inside the car and the door open overnight. The Model S entered a "waiting for driver" mode, which depleted 2% of the EV's range, hence the sub-400-mile rating. Musk added that the company plans to retest the Model S with the EPA and is "confident" the test will produce a 400-mile car. According to the CEO, Tesla began building the Model S with updates in the past couple months to return the 400-mile rating.
The automaker did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the situation. The EPA wasn't immediately available to return a request for comment.
If a retest reveals Musk's predictions, Tesla will be the first company to sell an electric vehicle with 400 miles of range. The Model S already takes the crown for longest range of any EV on the market, but there's been a race to 400 miles in recent months. Lucid thinks its Air will crack the figure, for example.
