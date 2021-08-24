Elon Musk calls latest Tesla FSD software update 'not great'

Enlarge Image Maja Hitij/Getty Images

After seeing what Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta 9 is capable of, it seems CEO Elon Musk shares some owners' feelings that the latest software doesn't exactly do what it should. In a tweet issued Monday, Musk said FSD beta 9.2 "is actually not great." The CEO didn't call out any specific areas of the update he thinks needs attention, but past videos show the system is still a mixed bag, at best.

FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible.



We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

Although Musk acknowledged the software isn't where it needs to be, it's not clear when an update may come to rectify some of the problems. The CEO said the Autopilot and artificial intelligence teams are working "as fast as possible" and added the company wants to see a single stack for both highway and city streets. This "requires massive NN retraining," referring to Tesla's neural network.

His comments follow two major happenings in Tesla's world. Foremost, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation into Tesla vehicles running Autopilot and collisions with emergency vehicles. Tesla also held its AI Day and flexed its technological muscles surrounding various systems and the future. Still, the Full Self-Driving beta, which is a $10,000 option, is not an autonomous car. Tesla and others working toward full autonomy still have a long way to go.