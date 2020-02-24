Elon Musk talks Tesla Cybertruck, issues more feature details

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to dish out a few more details on the electric vehicle that nearly set the internet afire last year. That'd be the Tesla Cybertruck, if you haven't heard about it already.

The Tesla CEO started a short Twitter conversation on Friday to add a few additional details about the electric pickup, including dimensions and a host of other gadgets to measure outside effects on payload, towing and more.

On the latter point, Musk replied to a Twitter user asking for a payload towing calculator. Various scenarios can change how much any pickup truck will handle, and Musk said the Cybertruck will have this function. He added the EV pickup will "also show real-time changes to max acceleration, braking, cornering, speed on gradient and range." This set of calculator gadgetry will further factor in elevation changes, cargo or towing mass and drag impact on a specified route.

The Tesla CEO appeared extremely proud of the Cybertruck's forthcoming active ride height and damping systems, which he explicitly called "game changing" for a pickup truck. He didn't add any other details.

Active ride height & active damping are game-changing for a truck or any car with a high max/min weight ratio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2020

Perhaps the area most fans will be delighted to hear about is the love-it-or-hate-it design. When questioned on how the looks will translate to production (the launch prototype doesn't have wing mirrors, for example), Musk said the final version looks "slightly better." He also cleared up some dimensional confusion in past tweets and said the electric pickup's width will measure closer to 82 inches. Every single version will, according to Musk, come standard with the upper "laser blade lights" as he described them, too.

We're likely in for plenty more exchanges like this from Musk since production of the Cybertruck is over a year away. The first models, which will sport a trimotor setup, are set for production in late 2021. Less powerful models will begin production in 2022. Tesla has something for the here and now, too: The Tesla Model Y SUV is set to enter production next month.

