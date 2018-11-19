Elon Musk wants Tesla app to summon mobile repair vans in '1 or 2 taps'

Elon Musk's Twitter account is one of the best ways to learn about new Tesla features before they actually show up, and the next one will hopefully make small service jobs much easier for owners.

Musk on Monday tweeted that Tesla plans to add a new service-based functionality to its app. The goal is to make it so that owners only need to enter "1 or 2 taps," as Musk says, to request service from one of Tesla's mobile service vans. The tweet came after a user tweeted at Musk about his positive experience with mobile service after he encountered a flat tire.

Adding functionality to Tesla phone app allowing owners to request service for top issues with 1 or 2 taps https://t.co/zb7A6fMROe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2018

Tesla's app is already decently feature-rich. Users are able to view the vehicle's status, including its interior temperature. They can lock and unlock the doors and tailgate, set the cabin temperature and even use Summon to pull the car out of a particularly tight parking space. It also lets users track their referral code and see where they stand in terms of referral benefits.

It's likely that Tesla's forthcoming service-request app feature won't be for every problem under the sun. Musk noted that the functionality will be for "top issues," and a follow-up tweet says that the in-app service request will also help handle problems where the vehicle can't be serviced remotely, including situations that require putting the car on a lift.

Will allow having your car picked up & dropped off or using mobile Tesla Rangers service vans if car lift isn’t needed https://t.co/ITPgR9BeGz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2018

Tesla has placed a big focus on the post-sale part of the experience, now that it's cranking out thousands of Model 3 EVs per day. In addition to service, Tesla has been hard at work bolstering its delivery capabilities, even going so far as to allegedly purchase trucking companies to reduce the time it takes to complete long-distance deliveries, in part to help more new buyers receive their vehicles before the $7,500 EV tax incentive phase-out begins on Jan. 1.