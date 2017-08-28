A Model S in The Boring Company tunnel being dug under Los Angeles (starting in Hawthorne) A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

A normal parking space won't do for Elon Musk.

Musk wants his Boring Company to create a network of tunnels underneath Los Angeles to carry cars, bikes and pedestrians to their destinations. Even though the company is in its infancy, founder Musk is experimenting with the concept by carving out a test tunnel and plopping a Model S inside.

Musk posted an Instagram photo on Sunday showing the Model S fitting snugly inside a tunnel on private property in Hawthorne, California.

Musk, who is also CEO of rocket company SpaceX and electric car company Tesla, has been busy posting Boring Company teasers on social media, including a look at the project's car elevator.

A Boring Company concept video released earlier this year shows cars riding on electric sleds through underground tunnels in a stress-free alternative to the notoriously slow Los Angeles commute. We are a long way from this being reality, but at least we know for sure a Model S will fit inside the test tunnel.