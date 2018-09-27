In August, reports circulated that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had been looking into Elon Musk's tweet that he could take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that he had "funding secured" for such a decision. Now, it appears that probe may have taken the next step.

The SEC has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk for securities fraud, according to documents filed in Manhattan federal court. Representatives from Tesla and the SEC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions," the SEC complaint says of Musk's tweets about the possibility of taking Tesla private.

"Musk's false and misleading public statements and omissions caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla's stock and resulting harm to investors," the complaint adds.

The SEC lists as a request for that the ultimate court decision "that Defendant be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any issuer that has a class of securities registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act..."

The first report that the SEC was looking into Musk's tweets about taking Tesla private came back in early August. After Musk said "funding secured" in his now infamous tweet, there was plenty of confusion about which entities had supplied this funding. After 18 days of blog posts from the board, reported subpoenas and conjecture from various outlets, Musk backtracked on his original tweet, saying that the electric-car company will remain public for the time being.

On Sept. 18, Bloomberg reported that Tesla was also under Justice Department investigation. Tesla confirmed that Justice asked the company for documents, and that it was complying with the request.

You can read the entire SEC court filing below.

This is a developing story.