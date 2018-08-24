Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

Ashley Esqueda

This is Ashley Esqueda's Tesla Model 3. There are many like it -- 75,000, perhaps? -- but this one is hers.

And Ashley, who just so happens to work for CNET, recently asked Elon Musk to grant her heart's desire: A karaoke mode.

Hi @elonmusk know you're busy but please ask the engineers for a Karaoke Mode I can activate when my #Model3 is in park that shows the lyrics to the songs playing on the stereo



Cool thanks — 🤖.ashley.🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) August 24, 2018

Because Ashley likes to sing. It is known:

GUYS I SANG EVERLONG WITH FOO FIGHTERS AND NOW I AM DEAD pic.twitter.com/tUH40vt70N — 🤖.ashley.🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) October 10, 2017

Sorry, I should probably get to the really important part of this story: Elon freaking Musk replied to say that Tesla is in fact working on a karaoke mode and hopes to have it ready for software update 10.0.

Tesla Car Karaoke hopefully ready in OTA software update version 10. Just played Missile Command, Asteroids & Lunar Lander in V9. Really fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2018

Because yes, Tesla likes to add cool easter eggs like classic Atari games to its cars' huge touchscreen dashboards. Currently, Tesla cars run V8.1, the Atari games will arrive in V9, and maybe we'll get karaoke in V10.

Hey Elon -- if you're game, we'd really love to film our very own Carpool Karaoke with you and Ashley. Let me know!