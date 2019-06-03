Elon Musk reveals Cuphead is coming to Tesla

Studio MDHR

Teslas are getting a major gaming upgrade, with Elon Musk confirming Model 3, Model S, and Model X are getting run-and-gun platformer Cuphead.

The Tesla CEO revealed that his company worked with Cuphead developer Studio MDHR on Sunday's Ride the Lightning podcast.

"It's a cool game. It's insanely difficult, it's sadistically difficult. It's a twisted plot. It's dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing and you're like, 'This plot is very dark'," Musk told host Ryan Caffrey.

