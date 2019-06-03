Car Games and Apps

Elon Musk reveals Cuphead is coming to Tesla

The "sadistically difficult" cartoony shooter will be playable in the Model 3, Model S, and Model X while parked, Musk said.

cuphead-screenshot-0004

Cuphead will be playable in Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X.

 Studio MDHR

Teslas are getting a major gaming upgrade, with Elon Musk confirming Model 3, Model S, and Model X are getting run-and-gun platformer Cuphead.

The Tesla CEO revealed that his company worked with Cuphead developer Studio MDHR on Sunday's Ride the Lightning podcast.

"It's a cool game. It's insanely difficult, it's sadistically difficult. It's a twisted plot. It's dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing and you're like, 'This plot is very dark'," Musk told host Ryan Caffrey.

Neither MDHR nor Tesla immediately responded to requests for comment.

