Elon Musk promises Tesla Model 3 air suspension in 'six months or so'

Tesla will have to add another upgrade at the same time, as the two are linked together.

Tesla
Electric Cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sure does love giving out new bits of information on Twitter. This time, it relates to an option for Tesla's Model 3 electric sedan.

When someone asked Musk whether or not Tesla still had plans to introduce air suspension for the Model 3, like it has on other vehicles, Musk responded that it should arrive in about six months, because its release is connected to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that's due in that same time frame.

While Model 3 production has started, it's nowhere near "complete." Tesla started building just a single configuration -- the $44,000 Model 3 with its long-range battery -- but it will expand to include less expensive and more expensive models as production ramps up. The hope is to reach full production by the end of 2017.

A small group of owners have received their cars, with mass deliveries beginning in earnest in October. Per Tesla's Model 3 site, it hopes to start building standard-battery cars in November, followed by the introduction of the dual-motor AWD setup in the spring. After that, it will expand to include international deliveries and, in 2019, right-hand drive cars. Although, given Tesla's occasional tardiness in expanding production, it's not unreasonable to assume some delays might arise.

Tesla Model 3
75
Tesla Model 3 final production model unveiled
CNET First Take
$35,000

More stories

Next Article: Chasing totality in the Porsche Panamera
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF