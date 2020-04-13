Elon Musk says that Cybertruck is going 'plaid' and will be his future ride

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

"Plaid" has become a term synonymous with Tesla to represent the highest performing model or performance mode. Of course, the term itself is actually a reference to the parody film Spaceballs, but Tesla's always been a quirky company, to say the least.

Well, plaid is likely headed to another area of Tesla after CEO Elon Musk spoke out. On Thursday, Musk replied to a Twitter thread and proclaimed that a "Plaid Cybertruck is what I'll drive." We literally have zero additional information on what plaid means here, but Musk has a decent track record of spilling the beans on future Tesla features and vehicles via Twitter.

The automaker didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on Musk's mention.

Naturally, we don't know what form or shape a Plaid Cybertruck will take. It could be a more aggressive off-road package, though as mentioned, "plaid" often means "fast" in Tesla's world. Maybe this Cybertruck will be an electric return of something akin to the Ford F-150 Lightning from years ago. We won't know until the always secretive Tesla decides to share more.

The first Cybertrucks will come in late 2021 with the tri-motor powertrain. Following this model, Tesla will begin production of the dual-motor and single-motor Cybertrucks in late 2022. When we'll see this newly spoken of Plaid model remains to be seen.