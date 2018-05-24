Enlarge Image Tesla

Elon Musk has been a tweeting machine recently, and he's keeping the momentum up by discussing Tesla's forthcoming Model Y SUV.

When asked on Twitter about a date for the Model Y unveil, Musk replied with "March 15." When asked if that was serious, he admits he "just made that up," because who doesn't love a good Ides of March reference? Perhaps he just read the Bloomberg piece that said his latest media-checking tweetstorm "channels Caesar."

But, in follow-up tweets, he admitted that Tesla could very well unveil its next mass-market electric vehicle "anytime from late this year to mid next year," so March 15 is a sensible date.

But consider it real. We could unveil Model Y anytime from late this year to mid next year, so March 15 is about right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2018

Tesla first teased the Model Y with a mysterious image in June 2017. At that time, he said it would live on its own vehicle platform, but has since changed his tune and said the new SUV would borrow heavily from the engineering work put towards the Model 3. A report in April of this year claimed the Model Y would begin production in November 2019, but on a later conference call, Musk said production would kick off in 2020.

There's still far more than we don't know about the Model Y, though. There have been no discussions of specifications, nor any additional teasers beyond the first one, but some believe the Model Y was again previewed in a recent all-hands video that made it to YouTube. It's also believed that production will take place at a new factory, since Tesla's current factory in Fremont is already responsible for cranking out the Model S, Model X and Model 3.