Elon Musk Makes Tesla Superchargers Free for People Fleeing Ukraine

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Tesla owners fleeing Ukraine can use its Superchargers for free in four cities in bordering Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, according to a report from Electrek, which cited an email to local owners. This comes after Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week.

Both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles can use the chargers at no cost in Trzebownisko, Poland; Košice, Slovakia; Miskolc, Hungary; and Debrecen, Hungary, the email reportedly said.

There are about 30,000 electric vehicles are on Ukraine's roads, the Kyiv Independent reported in January, compared to millions of non-EV cars in the country.

Around 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine following the Russian military's invasion, the United Nations Refugee Agency estimated Tuesday.

Tesla no longer operates a public relations department to field requests for comment.

