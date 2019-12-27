Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Elon Musk says Disney Plus coming to Tesla cars 'soon'

Baby Yoda fans, rejoice! In a tweet, Tesla's CEO says Disney's streaming service is "coming soon" to the company's cars.

Listen
- 00:44
2019 Tesla Model S Long RangeEnlarge Image

Musk says Disney Plus will be added to Theater Mode "soon."

 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Ol' Elon is at it again, tweeting the news that Disney Plus will soon be available in your Tesla via the car's Theater Mode. The confirmation came via a reply to the Tesla Owners of Massachusetts account on Thursday.

Part of the latest Tesla Version 10.0 update, Theater Mode uses the car's huge center screen to run streaming video from services such as Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, but only while the car is parked (and presumably charging). Hey, it's something to pass the time while you juice up at one of Tesla's Superchargers, anyway.

Of course, Musk didn't give any more information about when we'll see the service, so we can't say for sure when Disney Plus will make its way to Theater Mode. However, other replies indicate that Disney Plus content is already available anyway, so there might be a decent workaround in place for now.

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla Model S Long Range pulls further ahead of the EV...
8:35
More From Roadshow
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review: The best full-size truck adds efficiency and capability
2020 Toyota Supra review: A solid sports car that’s rife with controversy
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid review: A midsize SUV with big range