Developments such as ridesharing and carsharing and even vehicular autonomy promise to make transportation easier and safer, but they've done nothing to help congestion.

In fact, the rise of Uber, Lyft and similar services are actually making congestion worse, leading to things like New York City's recent cap. Elon Musk's Boring Company wants to help alleviate the problem by getting cars off the road altogether, and its latest development could make your driveway obsolete.

In a filing dug up by The Mercury News and spotted by Ars Technica, The Boring Company received permission to dig a vertical shaft connecting a residential garage directly to one of its underground test tunnels. Testing will take place at a plot of land near SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, CA, where the company plans to deploy this rather radical concept for future subterranean travel.

The idea would be that you'd not even need to drive to the end of your driveway to begin your commute: Your car could be automatically dropped down and then carried along on an emissions-free, electric carrier to a bigger Boring Company tunnel. Then, it would be whisked towards your destination at high-speed, popping up to the street surface only once you're close.

It's a seemingly far-fetched idea, and recent accusations of astroturfing have thrown some doubt over The Boring Company's intents, but the Hawthorne City Council has enough faith in to allow the company to test... with a number of provisions: "The company agreed not to open the test elevator to the public or to have cars move in and out of the garage from the street. Cars would enter the tunnel from the SpaceX campus, move through the tunnel and on to the garage and then back to SpaceX, so the test process would not create additional traffic on the street."

Musk and The Boring Company have as of yet provided no indications of what it might actually cost to install a system like this into a residential garage, but for those who have to deal with LA traffic on a daily basis, surely no price is too high.