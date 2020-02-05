Elon Musk asks Twitter if Tesla should build Texas gigafactory

James Martin/CNET

Elon Musk seems to be eyeing the second largest US state for Tesla's third American gigafactory. The electric car company's CEO put the idea to his 31 million Twitter followers late Tuesday.

"Giga Texas?" he tweeted, with the poll options "Hell yeah" and "Nope."

Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

As of early Wednesday, the reaction seemed overwhelmingly positive -- "Hell yeah" stood at nearly 80%.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Musk's tweet.

This story will be updated shortly.