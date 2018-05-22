Electrify America to add high-speed chargers to 30 shopping centers

Enlarge Image Electrify America

Simon says, "Please add electric vehicle chargers to our shopping centers."

Electrify America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen, announced this week that it will install high-speed electric vehicle chargers at 30 different Simon malls, outlets and shopping centers across the country. The first, located at Gulfport Premium Outlets in Gulfport, Louisiana, will open up in early June.

The firm didn't offer up all 29 remaining locations, but it did mention a few: Del Amo Fashion Center in Los Angeles, King of Prussia in Philadelphia, San Francisco Premium Outlets in (you guessed it) San Francisco and Florida Mall in Orlando.

Each shopping center's location will determine what kind of chargers it will have. If it's closer to a major highway, it'll have chargers ranging from 50 kW to 350 kW, the latter of which promises fast charge times at a power level current EVs can't take advantage of, so consider that more of a futureproofing effort. Further away from major highways, chargers will range between 50 kW and 150 kW, which is just a smidge more powerful than Tesla's current Superchargers. There will also be Level 2 AC chargers for plug-in hybrids and cars without DC charging capabilities, so it's not about to leave legacy models high and dry.

Electrify America was formed as part of Volkswagen's Dieselgate settlement in the US. Its goal is to foster EV adoption, and it's doing that by installing thousands of DC fast chargers across the nation. They'll be placed alongside highly trafficked locations such as retail, dining and parking structures. The goal is to have 484 different sites installed or under development by June 2019.