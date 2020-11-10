Electrify America surpasses 500 charging stations, with more to come

Electrify America

Electrify America has something to celebrate Tuesday as it blew past 500 charging stations now in operation around the US. To put things into context, the company -- a result of Volkswagen's Dieselgate settlement in the US -- only began work in 2018.

With the 500-plus stations now operational, there are a total of 2,200 DC fast chargers available for electric-car drivers to take advantage of. Speeds vary, but plugging in reveals charging speeds between 150-350 kilowatts to get drivers back on the road quickly. Most importantly, stations can support more than one EV charging at a time, which isn't the case everywhere.

As Electrify America works towards 800 charging stations by the end of 2021, it's also working to make them greener. The company already began installing what it calls solar canopies at some stations, which provide shade for drivers, but also suck up solar energy to power the charging station. The goal is to keep disruptions to the electrical grid at zero, so with battery storage onsite, the solar energy helps to ease the strain on the grid at large. As more EVs hit the road, it will be crucial to balance the grid as drivers plug their cars in. A total of 125 stations with the solar canopies should come online throughout 2021.