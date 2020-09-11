Electrify America is ready to come home with you

Electrify America

Make room for your new electric charging partner at home. Electrify America on Thursday announced its new business unit dedicated to at-home charging, appropriately called Electrify Home. It follows the introduction of the Volkswagen-backed company's first at-home Level 2 charger last year.

The future likely holds a lot more for Electrify Home, but for now, it will focus on sales of the Level 2 charger, booking installations of the home chargers through its partner Qmerit and providing customer service. The company cities statistics that show 80% of electric vehicle charging occurs at home, so it's natural to focus on home solutions. Electrify America public charging stations can already take you across the US.

As the company continues to ramp up its at-home efforts, it plans to have 800 charging stations with a total of 3,500 individual chargers available to the public by the end of next year. It will be just in time, as a handful of major automakers prepare to roll out their first mainstream EVs, including Ford's Mustang Mach-E, Nissan's Ariya and the Volkswagen ID 4.