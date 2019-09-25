Get in hosers, Electrify America is going to Canada!

Enlarge Image Electrify Canada

Most of you by now are familiar with Electrify America, aka the Volkswagen-backed charging network. It's been not-so-quietly expanding its network of Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations across the US for a couple of years, and it was only a matter of time before it crossed our northern border.

Electrify Canada (creative, right?) is now off to the proverbial races with the Wednesday announcement that it opened its very first electric charging station, which is located at an outlet mall in the town of Halton Hills, Ontario. The network will expand from there to 31 more locations across the Great White North.

"With the opening of our first charging station, we want customers to experience our innovative approach to enhancing the EV charging experience," Robert Barrosa, chief operating officer of Electrify Canada, said in a statement. "With new membership plans, competitive pricing and a mobile app that makes charging with us easier than ever, we are confident that a growing number of consumers will consider making their next vehicle purchase an EV."

Just like with its American cousin, Electrify Canada users will have a multitude of options for paying for their vehicles' charging. If you're an occasional user, you can pay with a credit card swipe, or if you're regularly having to charge away from home (or you just really love that outlet mall), you can get an Electrify Canada membership.

Membership to Electrify Canada comes in two levels: the Electrify Canada Pass and the Electrify Canada Pass+. The difference between the two -- apart from cost, of course -- is that non-plus users pay a slightly higher per-minute charge rate.

Electrify Canada hasn't made it expressly clear whether its members can use the Electrify American network at the same rates, or whether they can take advantage of the EVgo network sharing but we've reached out to clarify.