Subscribe to an electric Volkswagen Golf for just $11 a day

Although car subscriptions haven't quickly become a new normal like companies likely wanted, we continue to see some creative ways to provide transportation. The latest effort comes from AAA's car subscription program with help from Electrify America.

The two companies said Tuesday a fleet of electric Volkswagen e-Golfs are now available in the Sacramento, California area for $11 a day. The $11 daily price is a specific play to allow those with lower incomes to use a vehicle. The fact the e-Golf is all electric is just a bonus.

AAA said Electrify America's support allows the company to provide the low-cost option, though it's actually part of the latter's commitment to spend $2 billion over a decade on various projects. Electrify America is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group created following the automaker's diesel emissions scandal and the money dished out to projects like this are part of a mandate created as part of legal settlements in the dieselgate scandal. Most of the $2 billion continues to go towards new charging stations and EV infrastructure in the US.

Back to the program, terms are incredibly flexible with plans for three months to a yearly subscription. Mileage regulations vary as well with various possibilities depending on what sort of term the subscriber chooses. And like basically any other car subscription program, the rate includes insurance, maintenance, repairs and roadside assistance if needed.

Locals will find 55 of the electric hatchbacks in the area starting immediately. Hopefully you won't go falling in love with the e-Golf, though. VW discontinued the car last year as it prepares to introduce a new electric car in the US, the ID 4 SUV.