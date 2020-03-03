An electric Porsche 911? Not anytime soon, report says

Enlarge Image Porsche

This week, Porsche welcomed the 911 Turbo S back into the sports car fold, but as the industry rapidly turns to electric cars to reduce tailpipe emissions, one has to wonder if the 911 as we know it as an expiration date.

Not really, according to Porsche sports cars director Frank-Steffen Walliser. He told Autocar in a Tuesday report that an electric Porsche 911 is very, very far out in the future. As in, 2030 is the earliest we might see such a thing. The man who oversees the 911 said he will "let the 911 keep its gasoline engine" and said the storied nameplate will be the "last" Porsche to swap in a battery and electric motors.

While a battery-electric 911 never seemed like something coming in the near term, rumors and reports have circulated about an electrified 911. Such a 911 hybrid may turn into the range-topping model, but it's also further out than we anticipated. Walliser said a hybrid is "difficult" to accomplish and the team doesn't want to sacrifice trunk space, or ruin the car's shape.

Instead, he hinted a totally new model might be the best course of action, especially since hybrid gear will add a ton of extra weight to the sports car. A hybrid model was supposedly in the cards for the previous generation, but instead of cobbling things together, rumors insisted a 911 hybrid would show up with the new-generation car. If we do get some sort of electrified 911, it sounds like it's still years away at best.

Porsche didn't immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

What we will get in the short term is a purely electric Porsche Macan, and possibly electric successors to the 718 Boxster and Cayman. While EV fanatics await such models, Porsche's first electric car, the Taycan, has already started shipping out across the US.