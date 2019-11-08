Swagger, power, off-road chops and efficiency. One of these words definitely doesn't describe the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, but it might in the future.
The long-running G-Class is in for a zero-emissions makeover down the road as Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius confirmed during an event in Berlin on Thursday that an electric G-Class is on the horizon.
"There will be a zero-emission EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class," Daimler representative Sascha Pallenberg quoted the CEO as saying at the event via Twitter. The CEO also revealed there were actually discussions to kill the G-Class off, but with an electric model planned, it sounds like the swanky SUV is safe for the foreseeable future.
Mercedes-Benz said it has no additional comment beyond the CEO's statement at this time.
There are certainly many questions surrounding the electric luxury and off-road SUV. It's not clear if the model will sit on the standard G-Class' architecture or if it may move to a dedicated platform for Mercedes-Benz's upcoming EVs. Battery technology is also a wildcard since it will likely take a hulking battery to provide the performance expected of a G-Class on- and off-road.
Right now, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 provides the off-road SUV with 416 horsepower worth of motivation. There's also the racier AMG-bred version with 577 hp. Those kinds of figures aren't impossible with electric motors and batteries, but packaging them and ensuring a decent range with a vehicle as large as the G-Class seems like quite the task.
Thus, it's a safe bet this electric off-roader is still a ways off. The German automaker plans for 10 electric cars in the next two years, but I wouldn't hold my breath for an electric G-Class just yet. Before a purely electric version, a plug-in hybrid is likely far more possible.
Discuss: Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class coming with all the swagger, none of the emissions
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.